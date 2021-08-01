Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.2% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $428.72. 1,571,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,499. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $429.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

