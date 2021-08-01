Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

RMD stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.80. The company had a trading volume of 350,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,415. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $272.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

