Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 26.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 12.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,744,433. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.80.

Shares of ANET traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.39. The stock had a trading volume of 359,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,287. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $383.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

