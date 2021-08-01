Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 16,469 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,469 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after buying an additional 3,566,862 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,148,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Infosys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. 4,464,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,571. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

