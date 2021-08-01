Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.63. 1,533,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,507. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $210.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.43.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.