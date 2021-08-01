Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 275 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,774 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,892 shares of company stock worth $11,504,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $621.63. 1,403,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,632. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $296.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $631.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

