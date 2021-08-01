Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 2,786 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,672,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,254,000 after buying an additional 134,443 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.32. 1,676,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

