Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 3,473 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 665.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 82,540 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. 81,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,190. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.18.

