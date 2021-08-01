Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 470 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.44.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,732. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,503 shares of company stock valued at $182,884,570. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

