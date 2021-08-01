Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 839 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.67. 1,558,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.54 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.47.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

