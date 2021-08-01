Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.30. 15,976,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,115,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

