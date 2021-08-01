Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD traded down $37.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,473.71. The stock had a trading volume of 139,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,375.27. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $900.22 and a 52 week high of $1,519.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 238.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.85 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

