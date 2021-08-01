Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.83.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.16. 124,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,886. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.41.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

