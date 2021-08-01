Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $327,907.24 and approximately $77,082.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.43 or 0.06463800 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00126810 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

