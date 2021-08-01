Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.44.

MA stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.94. 2,533,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $30,498,582.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,429,036 shares in the company, valued at $41,488,019,412.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,503 shares of company stock valued at $182,884,570 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

