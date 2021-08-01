Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.21.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MTDR opened at $30.90 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.00.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
Featured Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.