Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $30.90 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

