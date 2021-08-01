McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.22 billion-$6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,970. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

