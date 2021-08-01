McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lifted by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,751 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 4.8% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,371. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $191.64 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.