MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Short Interest Up 28.0% in July

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

MCX Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 468. MCX Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13.

MCX Technologies Company Profile

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

