Mdex (MDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $65.72 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $661.91 million and $65.72 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00043746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00102309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00133289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,653.36 or 1.00007948 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00826052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002534 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,396,312 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

