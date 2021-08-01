Mdex (MDX) Achieves Market Cap of $662.31 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $662.31 million and $42.89 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00045558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00102448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00136598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,694.50 or 0.99613535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.80 or 0.00827634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,465,205 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

