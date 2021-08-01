Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Down 21.3% in July

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $11.56 price objective on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MDIBY opened at $11.68 on Friday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

