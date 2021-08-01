MediShares Market Capitalization Tops $6.84 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $6.84 million and $248,462.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00055125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.08 or 0.00788737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00039868 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

