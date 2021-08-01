MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading 98.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 98.4% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $1.81 million and $8,054.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00101362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00133225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,408.15 or 0.99857165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.26 or 0.00825383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.