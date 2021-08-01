MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $7,971.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00135315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,721.41 or 0.99991782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.00829357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

