Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $302,300.07 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00355524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,597,522 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

