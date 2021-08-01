Meme (MEME) Price Down 10.9% This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Meme has a total market cap of $11.30 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $403.55 or 0.00979154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00402589 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002675 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001953 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

