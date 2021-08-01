Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and $4,111.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

