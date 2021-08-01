MenaPay Hits One Day Volume of $387.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. MenaPay has a market cap of $888,706.96 and approximately $387.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.52 or 0.00781145 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00039802 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

