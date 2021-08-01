Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,004,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,748. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

