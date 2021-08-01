Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) vs. Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Financial Contrast

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) and Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Assertio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merck & Co., Inc. $47.99 billion 4.06 $7.07 billion $5.94 12.94 Assertio $106.28 million 0.52 -$28.14 million ($1.08) -1.17

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Assertio. Assertio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Merck & Co., Inc. and Assertio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merck & Co., Inc. 0 3 8 0 2.73 Assertio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $94.72, indicating a potential upside of 23.23%. Given Merck & Co., Inc.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Merck & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Assertio.

Profitability

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Assertio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merck & Co., Inc. 11.48% 53.80% 16.15% Assertio -57.78% -80.60% -19.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Assertio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Assertio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assertio has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Assertio on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products, such as pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock and companion animal species. The Other segment consists of sales for the non-reportable segments of healthcare services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc., a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis. It also provides CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; and SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level. The company was formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Holdings, Inc. in May 2020. Assertio Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

