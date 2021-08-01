MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 262,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 682.0 days.

MKGAF opened at $210.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $125.75 and a 1 year high of $210.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.49.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.89%.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.