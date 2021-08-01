MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 262,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 682.0 days.

MKGAF opened at $210.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $125.75 and a 1 year high of $210.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.49.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.89%.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

