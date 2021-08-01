Meridian Network Price Tops $0.0137 on Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $150,177.16 and $55.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

