MetaHash Price Tops $0.0120 on Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $32.35 million and approximately $929,243.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,870,068,529 coins and its circulating supply is 2,700,238,792 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

