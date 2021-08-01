Metaverse ETP Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and $85,312.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.07 or 0.06224793 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00125097 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,746,162 coins and its circulating supply is 78,746,064 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars.

