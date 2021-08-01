Meter Governance Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.95 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $103,181.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00005205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

