Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,309 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Methode Electronics worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 152.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $47.83 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.