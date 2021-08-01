MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,285. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

