Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 201.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTTWF opened at $12.35 on Friday. Metro has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

