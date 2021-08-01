Metronome (MET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.73 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $3.48 or 0.00008412 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $41.73 million and approximately $75,145.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00044139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00101660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00134510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,391.11 or 0.99941029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.38 or 0.00824275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,263,552 coins and its circulating supply is 11,977,178 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

