Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MFGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $82,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $91,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFGP opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.80. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

