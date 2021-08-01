Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Reduced by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

