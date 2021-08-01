Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce $43.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.56 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $37.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $189.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.25 billion to $193.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $212.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $192.24 billion to $220.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.48.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,246 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 202,999 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 35,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.