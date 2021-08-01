Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $290.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

