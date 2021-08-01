Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bowie Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.3% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $284.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

