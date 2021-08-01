Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,849 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.81. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

