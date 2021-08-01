Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35,129 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $83,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $284.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

