Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.10. 663,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,652. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $196.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

