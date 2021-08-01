Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of MSVB stock remained flat at $$15.85 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 850. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $16.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

In related news, Director Eric A. Koch purchased 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $63,470.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,171.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric A. Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,442.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $154,571 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) by 499,900.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

