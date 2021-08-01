Millennium Management LLC Buys 160,804 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.45% of SciPlay worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 80.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 154,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.84.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCPL. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush lowered SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.